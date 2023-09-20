Names released in Jackson county fatal crash

BELVIDERE, S.D. (KOTA) - A Belvidere, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died early Saturday morning in a vehicle-pedestrian crash east of Belvidere.

Preliminary crash information shows that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling east on I-90 near mile marker 164. A male pedestrian identified as Shane Ghost, 55, of Belvidere, S.D., entered the roadway from the median. The driver of the Silverado used his brakes but was unable to avoid a collision with Ghost, who received fatal injuries.

The driver of the Silverado, Robert Volpe from Fort Madison, Iowa, was unharmed in the accident as he was wearing his seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation into the crash and has released only preliminary information thus far.

