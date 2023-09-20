Isolated storms today; better chances for rain late-week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Isolated thunderstorms could pop again this afternoon, much like yesterday. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with highs in the 70s in Rapid City.

There will be a slightly better chance of showers and storms Thursday, but the best chances for rain arrive Friday as a low moves in from the west. Models continue to show the heaviest precipitation with this storm to be north and east of Rapid City. Temperatures will be much cooler Friday and Saturday, then warmer into early next week with dry conditions.

