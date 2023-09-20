A few strong to severe storms are possible Thursday and Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered clouds are expected overnight. A few isolated showers or storms will be possible as lows fall into the 50s for many. Some spots will drop into the upper 40s.

High temperatures Thursday will be in the 60s for much of the Black Hills as everyone else will rise into the 70s. Plenty of cloud cover is expected through the day with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Best chance for storms will develop into the afternoon and evening hours, where a few storms could be strong to severe across parts of eastern Pennington, Haakon, Jackson, Bennett and Oglala Lakota counties. Large hail and damaging winds will be a threat with any storms that develop.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the 60s for many. Some spots might stay in the 50s. Scattered showers and storms are expected through the day. Some storms will become strong to severe in similar locations listed above for Thursday. Hail and wind remain the primary threats.

There could be some snow, which will accumulate, in the Big Horn mountains Friday night into Saturday morning. Everyone at lower elevations will get rain, but those who may be traveling to or through the Big Horns Friday night or Saturday should plan accordingly.

Highs Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with showers likely. It will not be the best forecast for the 15th annual Pumpkin Festival downtown Rapid City, but dress accordingly and have a great time! Sunday will be partly cloudy and temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Warm air is still on track for next week with highs in the 70s to 80s. Plenty of sunshine is likely and it is looking pretty dry.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.