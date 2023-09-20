Cooking Beef with Eric - Creamy Steak Fettuccine

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s an amazingly delicious and hearty recipe the whole family can enjoy! And it’s easy to prepare!

Start by cooking a box of fettuccine (use fettuccine not spaghetti) in boiling, salted water until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water before draining.

Meantime, coat both sides of a pound of sirloin steak(s) with olive oil and generously season with salt and pepper. In a skillet over medium high heat, cook steak to desired doneness (about 4 minutes per side for medium to medium rare). Transfer to a plate and let rest. Thinly slice steak.

In the same skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of butter over medium heat. Add 2 cloves of minced garlic and cook until softened, about a minute. Whisk in 2 tablespoons of flour; cook a minute more, then slowly add 2 cups milk, constantly whisking to break up lumps; simmer until thickened.

Add 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese, 1 tablespoon chopped Italian flat leaf parsley and 1 1/2 cup grape tomatoes, cut in half. Cook until tomatoes are bursting, about 3 minutes.

Add cook pasta and 1/4 cup of reserved pasta water to skillet; toss to combine. Add more pasta water if sauce is too thick. Finally, add 3 cups baby spinach and cook until wilted.

Serve with sliced steak place on top.

