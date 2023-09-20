Buffalo Chip already booking bikers for the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

There is less than a year till the next Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
There is less than a year till the next Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - With less than a year until the 84th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, campground admission to the Buffalo Chip went on sale Tuesday.

“There’s only 311 days left till the next show, and so you got to hurry up. Plus, bottom line is we’ve been getting calls, we’ve been getting requests from people ‘when are you going to go on sale? We want our spot, we want to make our reservation, we don’t want somebody to get them first,’” said Rod Woodruff, owner of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip.

2024 will be the 43rd year the Buffalo Chip will host rallygoers.

“There’s going to be good camping, and there’s going to be good food. The Buffalo Chip is a place you can dine, shop, stay here, and you can play here. Playing here is what the big attraction is,” said Woodruff.

Woodruff says they have had some verbal confirmations from artists, but they won’t announce anything officially until they have a contract in place.

“It looks like it’s going to be a tremendous year for us and we’re happy that all these people are so eager to come,” said Woodruff.

Next year’s rally is Aug. 2-11.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Rapid City police arrest two suspects in fatal assault investigation
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10 years in prison
Pedestrian struck
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash near Belvidere Saturday morning
Marijuana dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
How cannabis helped change a community

Latest News

Rapid City now allows for indoor shooting ranges to be built within city limits.
Rapid City Council greenlights indoor shooting range regulations
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
RC Shooting Range
X premium subscriber window
No more free Twitter - Elon Musk says all users will need to pay
The 10 p.m. news on KOTA Territory TV.
Musk Twitter Charge
The City of Spearfish has set up 11 AED towers around the city for residents to use in case of...
Spearfish launches community project to save lives