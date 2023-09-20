Author of ‘The Seed Keeper,’ wraps up South Dakota book tour

Diane Wilson, an award-winning author visits South Dakota for the festival of books.
By Keith Grant
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Diane Wilson, a Minnesota author, is this year’s featured author at the South Dakota Festival of Books. Wilson says South Dakota and the South Dakota Humanities Council value literacy in the state.

Wilson is the author of multiple books, however a 2021 book, “The Seed Keeper,” is catching readers’ attention. Wilson says “The Seed Keeper,” follows four Dakota women across multiple generations trying to guard their way of life. “The Seed Keeper” is inspired by Wilson’s efforts to protect seeds long used by Native Americans.

Wilson will close out her 2023 One Book Author Tour in Piedmont on September 24, but not before a stop in Lead on September 20. You can meet the award-winning author at either of these times.

Check out the interview above with Diane Wilson for more information.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

