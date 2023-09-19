SD Democrats select new leadership

Shane Merrill
Shane Merrill(South Dakota Democratic Party)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After the party recalled its chair last month, South Dakota Democrats have selected new leadership.

Shane Merrill, the youngest city councilor to ever be elected in Parker, was selected to be the new chair of the South Dakota Democratic Party at a meeting in Rapid City on Saturday. Merrill grew up on a dairy farm and coaches baseball.

Merrill served as interim chair for the party after it unanimously recalled Jennifer Slaight-Hansen of Aberdeen as chair in August. The party called for Slaight-Hansen’s resignation following allegations that she had violated their constitution, as well as contributed to a hostile work environment, leading to the resignation of Dan Ahlers as executive director.

Slaight-Hansen appealed the decision, but the SD Democrats upheld the vote to remove her last week.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Rapid City police arrest two suspects in fatal assault investigation
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10 years in prison
Pedestrian struck
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash near Belvidere Saturday morning
Marijuana dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
How cannabis helped change a community

Latest News

Journey On - L.O.S.S. 'Remember My Name' annual 5k raises money for the support group.
Annual ‘Remember My Name’ 5k supports suicide loss team
Author Ann Charles discusses her latest book 'TimeReaping in Deadwood.'
Multi-genre author Ann Charles in Deadwood
The decision to appeal the relocation of the Hope Center still stands as some in the Rapid City...
Rapid City residents decry council’s decision to halt Hope Center relocation
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST