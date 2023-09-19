Rihanna, A$AP Rocky debut photos of their second child, a son named Riot Rose

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are giving the world the first look at their second child together, a boy they’ve named Riot Rose.

The 35-year-old pop star and the 34-year-old rap star dropped photos Tuesday of their family of four, including their second son, who was born Aug. 1, according to People and other reports.

The couple’s first child, RZA, was born in May 2022.

Rihanna made her pregnancy public after her performance at February’s Super Bowl halftime show, when the bump that was visible in the tight clothes she wore under her baggy red jumpsuit set off a wave of social media speculation.

The couple used the same street photographer, Diggzy, to shoot their new family snaps. In one, they’re leaning against a car with their kids. In another, A$AP balances their oldest on his shoulders. Others show Rihanna smiling for the camera with one of her children in her arms.

Diggzy shot photos of the two in New York when they formally revealed their first pregnancy.

A nine-time Grammy Award winner, Rihanna has 14 No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, including “We Found Love,” “Work,” “Umbrella” and “Disturbia.”

A$AP Rocky began his career in 2011 with the hip-hop collective ASAP Mob and released his first studio album, Live, Love, A$AP, in 2013, when it debuted at No. 1. He’s been nominated for two Grammys.

The couple publicly revealed their relationship in 2020.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

