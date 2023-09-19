Rapid City Counselors launch new grief support classes to help deal with suicide, grief and loss

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - September marks the beginning of National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and starting this fall, the Rapid City Counselors are launching three new counseling groups that look to turn awareness into intervention and prevention.

In October, the Rapid City community will be able to take advantage of three separate classes, a teen group, a grief group, and a spirituality and therapy group. Stacy Keyser, Rapid City Counselors, says the hope is that they can create a community that is compassionate to mental health concerns.

In addition to listening, learning, and guiding those through rough times, counselors will be on hand to help work through challenges and work to change the stigma associated with mental health. Keyser says this month provides a unique opportunity to search for ways to turn awareness of mental health into action and support for each other. Keyser adds that people who are having suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis through RCC will get the help they need. She says each counselor at their center is trained in suicide intervention and prevention.

Stop suffering in symptoms that crush your spirit and derail your life goals, says Keyser, we are here for you. She recommends you call RCC immediately and begin your journey today to peace and happiness.

