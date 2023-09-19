Multi-genre author Ann Charles in Deadwood

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Author Ann Charles has a whole fictional series set in Deadwood. Her latest book. ‘TimeReaping in Deadwood,’ will officially be released Sept. 28; the audio version will be released in December. ‘Time Reaping in Deadwood,’ is the 13th book in her series set in Deadwood. Other books include ‘Never Say Sever in Deadwood,’ ‘Gone Hunting in Deadwood,’ and the first ‘Nearly Departed in Deadwood.’

The Ann Charles and Sam Lucky 11th Annual Fan Week extends to Sept. 21.

Here is Charles’s schedule for the week:

Sept. 19: Chubby Chipmunk Hand-Dipped Chocolates, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Mustang Sally’s, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 20: Boot Hill Tours check in at 9 a.m., Lynn’s Dakotamart, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and Smokin Jay’s Saloon, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 21: Lotus Up Espresso and Deli, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; & Deadwood Public Library for South Dakota Festival of Books (tickets required).

