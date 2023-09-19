First woman elected president of an African nation speaks in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The John T. Vucurevich Foundation is sponsoring an evening with the former president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, on Monday, Sept. 25.

Sirleaf was the first woman elected head of state of an African country. She served as Liberia’s president from 2006 to 2018. She was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize as a global leader for women’s empowerment

Sirleaf will speak on “Vote for Woman”: The Iron Lady and the Market Women. She tells the story of how Liberian women “who toiled in the fields and market stalls” organized to elect her following two civil wars in a 15-year period.

The event is at 7:30 p.m. in The Monument’s Fine Arts Theatre. Tickets cost $7 for adults; and $5 for students and can be purchased at the monument.live.

