Expect cooler temperatures as the week goes on

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday will be mild with highs in the 70s and 80s across the region. Scattered cloud cover will be passing through the area bringing the potential for a few stray showers or storms by the afternoon and evening hours.

A few showers and storms will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s for many Thursday with some spots staying in the 60s.

The cooler air will continue to settle in Friday as many will have highs in the 60s, while a few fall into the 50s. Scattered showers and storms will be likely as we end the week and they look to linger into the weekend, too.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with showers at times. It will be a chilly day for the 15th annual Pumpkin Festival in downtown Rapid City. Be sure to dress warmly and have an umbrella in case you get caught in a few showers.

Sunday will remain in the 60s for much of the area. A lingering shower will be possible.

Temperatures will return to above average next week with highs likely in the 70s. A few days could reach the 80s. Plenty of sunshine is expected for the final week of September.

