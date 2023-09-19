Eat noodles and learn the essentials of adulting during Needs & Noodles class

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Growing up can be hard, but the Sturgis Public Library is aiming to make the transition into adulthood a little easier.

Needs and Noodles is a free six-week course that teaches participants, mostly teens and young adults, valuable skills such as cooking, sewing, or learning how to open a bank account.

While some might believe these skills are common sense, Sierra Frazier-Riggs, who teaches the classes, believes that everyone was taught these skills at some point in their life.

“I think it’s important to teach kids those skills in a fun safe setting. Not always are those offered at home or at school, so I wanted to offer that here at the library, and it’s been really successful,” said Frazer-Riggs, the youth and adult services program coordinator for the Sturgis Public Library.

The next Needs and Noodles class is Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 3:30- 4:30 p.m.

