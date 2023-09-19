Annual ‘Remember My Name’ 5k supports suicide loss team

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Journey On, a Rapid City organization with four programs helping our community, includes the L.O.S.S t.eam. The team works alongside law enforcement when there is a suicide-related death, immediately helping the family.

On Sept. 23, the annual Remember My Name 5k run/walk supports Journey On’s L.O.S.S. team. Bridget Marshall, Executive Director of Journey On says, ‘Remember My Name,’ helps family and friends who feel the effect of suicide loss talk about their own family member or friend. Marshall says oftentimes those affected by suicide will feel like a burden bringing up the name of their friend or family member.

The annual ‘Remember My Name’ 5k run/walk starts at 9 a.m. at Canyon Lake Park. To register follow this link.

