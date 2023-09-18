World War I-era biplane crashes upside down, officials say

A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.
A World War I era biplane crash landed upside down in Massachusetts.(Stow Fire Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A pilot walked away unharmed after a crash involving a World War I-era biplane in Massachusetts over the weekend.

The crash took place late Sunday morning in the town of Stow.

The pilot was the only person onboard the aircraft.

The vintage biplane was left upside down, but the pilot was able to get out.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

It appears the landing gear collapsed upon landing, causing the aircraft to flip.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10-years
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Rapid City police arrest two suspects in fatal assault investigation
Le Bus photo from RCPD
$300,000 charter bus stolen at Rapid City Holiday Inn
Body found near Rapid Creek
Police investigating man found dead near Rapid Creek
Belle Fourche
One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses

Latest News

Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
An air race in Reno Nevada turned tragic on Sunday when two pilots landing during one race...
2 pilots killed after their planes collided upon landing at air races in Reno, Nevada
Police said the snake was a 7-foot-long jungle carpet python from Australia.
Exotic snake found hiding in car engine
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, died after he was shot...
A suspect has been arrested in the ambush killing of a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy
Marijuana dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
How cannabis helped change a community