USD alerts community to sexual assault

The South Dakota Board of Regents is again looking for a tuition freeze for it’s six public...
(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of South Dakota notified the campus community Monday afternoon of a sexual assault that happened Sunday evening.

The notification states that the incident took place at a USD residence hall on the north side of campus.

Officials reported that the assault was perpetrated by an acquaintance. Law enforcement does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the campus community at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Rapid City police arrest two suspects in fatal assault investigation
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10 years in prison
Pedestrian struck
Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash near Belvidere Saturday morning
Marijuana dispensary in Pine Ridge, South Dakota.
How cannabis helped change a community

Latest News

Journey On - L.O.S.S. 'Remember My Name' annual 5k raises money for the support group.
Annual ‘Remember My Name’ 5k supports suicide loss team
Author Ann Charles discusses her latest book 'TimeReaping in Deadwood.'
Multi-genre author Ann Charles in Deadwood
The decision to appeal the relocation of the Hope Center still stands as some in the Rapid City...
Rapid City residents decry council’s decision to halt Hope Center relocation
Shane Merrill
SD Democrats select new leadership
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN FORECAST