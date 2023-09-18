South Dakota football pushes run game in win

Coyotes top Lamar 35-6
The 530 Sunday KOTA Territory News
By Andrew Lind
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota football defeated Lamar on Saturday 35-6. Following last week’s game, head coach Bob Nielson said he wished his team would initiate more of a run game, this week, his team answered. Travis Theis and Nate Thomas combined for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

“I was a little bit surprised when you average eight yards a carry, two times when they knew we were running the football,” Nielson said. “That’s a really good job up front, that’s a really good job by our ball carriers breaking tackles, getting extra yards after contact.”

