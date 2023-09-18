RC Rifle Club helps competitors reach Olympic training center

Funds are raised through annual gun shows
The 530 Sunday KOTA Territory News
By Andrew Lind
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Rifle Club hosted its first gun show of the year this weekend at Rushmore Hall. The shows profits help fund youth shooting programs. The club’s secretary Lee Rohrer says he hopes to establish a permanent air rifle range in town. With adequate training and success, youth shooters can compete on the countries biggest stage.

”When they get certain levels of marksmanship abilities, quite often the Olympic training center and so on will invite them and let them compete and that’s where they get their national champions from, all over the country from civilian marksmanship programs, which we are a apart of,” Rohrer said.

The rifle club will host another show the first week of December.

