Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - What was initially designated as an unattended death Friday (Sept. 15) on the 100 block of Omaha Street is now being investigated as a homicide.

During an autopsy on the man, a fatal stab wound to the torso was found.

Following interviews with people familiar with the victim, Rapid City police arrested 50-year-old Philip Chips of Amsterdam, NY. Amsterdam is charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Pennington County Jail.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

