Pumping the heart for research

According to UCLAHealth.org walking can lower your blood pressure, improve circulation, and briskly increase your heart rate.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The American Heart Association is the United States’ largest and oldest organization that helps fight against stroke and heart disease, which are the top killers worldwide.

Saturday the American Heart Association had a heart walk in downtown Rapid City.

People who participated were not only exercising their own hearts, but proceeds from the event went towards research, education, and community programs.

“Currently we have over $700,000 in research happening in South Dakota at the University of South Dakota. The hands-on CPR training that we’re doing both here at the square, and were making an effort with that, along with schools throughout the state,” said Robin Albers, American Heart Association.

Although this event is over, you can still donate by, clicking here.

