Northern lights likely visible tonight!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Get your cameras charged up because the northern lights are looking very likely to be out tonight. Cloud cover should range from mostly clear to partly cloudy at times. Temperatures will be in the 50s for many.

Be sure to get a few miles north of any city lights and allow your eyes to completely adjust to the darkness. To the naked eye, the northern lights will likely appear a murky gray color. If the storm is strong enough you might be able to see pillars shooting up into the sky and some flickering here or there. You will need a camera that has the option to take long exposure photography to capture the vivid green and pink colors you see on your timeline.

Tuesday will be in the 70s and 80s with mostly sunny skies. We will keep a fair amount of sunshine around for Wednesday and Thursday, but temperatures will fall into the 70s for many. A few showers or storms will be possible each day, with the best chances moving in late week.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers at times. Those will continue into Friday night. Highs will be in the 60s for many. A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, but for the most part skies will clear up through the day. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Plenty of sunshine is expected Sunday with highs in the 60s and a few 70s, but warmer temperatures will continue to build next week with highs likely in the 70s for many. We could flirt with the 80s at times as skies will be filled with plenty of sunshine.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.