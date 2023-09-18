The heroes who fought for this country are finally home

After a nine-month of deployment to the Middle East, members of the South Dakota National Guard are back home.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a nine-month deployment to the Middle East, members of the South Dakota National Guard are back home. More than 80 soldiers were welcomed back to the Black Hill by their families and friends during the 109th Regional Support Group Welcome Home Ceremony.

During the event, Rep. Dusty Johnson, Gov. Kristi Noem, and Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun acknowledged and welcomed the troops who served our country in Iraq.

“They do not do this 365 days a year. They are welders, accountants, and teachers. In some cases, they’re retired, but they continue to serve their country every single month. And when their country truly needs them, they go on active duty for 10 months, serving their country away from their families,” said Johnson.

We spoke with a soldier about his experience, He said it was hot from the moment he arrived until he returned. However, he expressed that he valued the experience of serving his country and couldn’t ask for a better opportunity.

“It was actually a lot of fun and created many good memories. I did things over there that I wouldn’t have had the chance to do outside of the military or even staying back home stateside. Interacting with all of the coalition forces, including the Italians, the Norwegians, and the Germans, was truly enjoyable,” said a South Dakota National Guard soldier.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10 years in prison
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Rapid City police arrest two suspects in fatal assault investigation
Le Bus photo from RCPD
$300,000 charter bus stolen at Rapid City Holiday Inn
Body found near Rapid Creek
Police investigating man found dead near Rapid Creek
Belle Fourche
One Northern Hills town sees a wave of new businesses

Latest News

Cars stopped at the intersection of Radar Hill Road and US Highway 14/16.
Major Highway 14/16 intersections to undergo safety renovations
Highway 1416 reconstruction drafts provided by KLJ Engineering.
Highway 1416 proposed renovations
Cars stopped at the intersection of Radar Hill Road and US Highway 1416.
Box Elder Highway 1416 renovation
The next walk will be held in Pierre on September 23.
Pumping the heart for research