Gas prices could be dropping with fall temperatures

The average price for oil is about $92 per barrel, which is the highest since November of last year.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The average price for oil is about $92 per barrel, which is the highest since November of last year.

“So that may get in the way of some of the more significant savings, but I am still hopeful as we progress to the fall that gas prices will decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy.

Due to refinery issues in the United States, South Dakota prices are more than the national average by five cents a gallon.

Last year, on the same date gas prices in the state were three cents lower than the national average.

“What happens at the nation’s refineries can also impact gasoline supply. That’s why a couple of weeks ago you saw average prices in South Dakota jump from $3.66 to all the way up to $3.90 a gallon,” said De Haan.

To save on gas there are a few websites you can use such as Triple A, or GasBuddy.

Using one of these sites can help you figure out where the cheapest prices are.

Triple A also has a few suggestions.

“Make sure that you get your car checked out. Make sure that it’s tuned up, have a clean air filter in your vehicle, and also pay attention to your tires, make sure they are properly aired up, that will help you get better gas mileage, and ideally save some money,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota.

According to Gas Buddy, the highest average price for gas this year was in June when the price was $3.86 a gallon.

The lowest average price was in January at $3.17.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10 years in prison
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Rapid City police arrest two suspects in fatal assault investigation
Philip Chips was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in a stabbing death Sept. 15 in...
Rapid City police make arrest in stabbing death
Le Bus photo from RCPD
$300,000 charter bus stolen at Rapid City Holiday Inn
Body found near Rapid Creek
Police investigating man found dead near Rapid Creek

Latest News

colorful blocks at Every Child is Special
Emergency child care funding expires this month
Road construction begins on St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City.
Two lanes of St. Joseph Street will be closed through November
50 year old Philip Chips of Amsterdam of New York has been charged with second degree murder.
Weekend Murder
The primary election in Mecklenburg County is Tuesday, Sept. 12.
National voter registration day is September 19