Gas prices could be dropping with fall temperatures

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The average price for oil is about $92 per barrel, which is the highest since November of last year.

“So that may get in the way of some of the more significant savings, but I am still hopeful as we progress to the fall that gas prices will decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, GasBuddy.

Due to refinery issues in the United States, South Dakota prices are more than the national average by five cents a gallon.

Last year, on the same date gas prices in the state were three cents lower than the national average.

“What happens at the nation’s refineries can also impact gasoline supply. That’s why a couple of weeks ago you saw average prices in South Dakota jump from $3.66 to all the way up to $3.90 a gallon,” said De Haan.

To save on gas there are a few websites you can use such as Triple A, or GasBuddy.

Using one of these sites can help you figure out where the cheapest prices are.

Triple A also has a few suggestions.

“Make sure that you get your car checked out. Make sure that it’s tuned up, have a clean air filter in your vehicle, and also pay attention to your tires, make sure they are properly aired up, that will help you get better gas mileage, and ideally save some money,” said Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota.

According to Gas Buddy, the highest average price for gas this year was in June when the price was $3.86 a gallon.

The lowest average price was in January at $3.17.

