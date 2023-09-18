Fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash near Belvidere Saturday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Saturday at 2:07 a.m., a vehicle-pedestrian crash left one person dead one mile east of Belvidere.

The names of the two people involved have not been released, but the South Dakota Department of Public Safety indicates that both individuals were 55 years of age.

Crash information indicates that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup traveling east on I-90 near the 164-mile marker hit a pedestrian who entered the highway from the median. The pickup was not able to brake fast enough to avoid a collision with the person.

The pedestrian received fatal injuries, and the driver of the pickup was not injured.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the incident.

