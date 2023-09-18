A fall festival to inspire the community to make a nutritious change

According to the CDC, 47% of South Dakotans suffer from obesity. Today, the goal of Youth and Family Service was to assist children and their families in achiev
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -According to the CDC, 47-percent of South Dakotans suffer from obesity. Saturday, the goal of Youth and Family Service was to assist children and their families in achieving better health.

During the 6th annual harvest festival YFS is hoping to promote increased access and consumption of nutritious foods and inspire community to make positive changes.

“A lot of booths were talking about wellness, promoting physical activity, and discussing the types of foods you can eat to be healthier, including information on serving sizes. All of this is aimed at making lifestyle changes and providing encouragement in people’s lives,” saidYouth and Family Services nutrition director Darcie Decker.

There was a variety of fun activities and games intended to inspire healthy eating, a love for gardening, and to provide educational resources about wellness.

