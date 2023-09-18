Black Hills Symphony Orchestra celebrates musical milestone

KOTA Territory News at Noon
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The power of music cannot be denied. According to the National Library of Medicine, music can bring people together and allow a community to connect on a deeper level.

Through this connection, one Rapid City organization has reached a musical milestone.

For the past 90 years, the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra has brought performance and musicality to the community.

The organization, which started in 1933 as a small group of string players, has grown over the years to include 90 musicians who perform throughout Rapid City and the Black Hills.

“We are hoping to expand our audience, expand our scope, hopefully get out into Western South Dakota a little bit more to be even more inclusive in the area,” said Bruce Knowles, artistic director and conductor for the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra.

The Black Hills Symphony Orchestra’s first performance of the season is Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

For information on ticket prices and how to purchase tickets click here.

For a schedule of performances for the 2023 season click here.

