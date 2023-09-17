BHSU will host voter registration drive with secretary of state in attendance

(KOTA)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills State University is organizing a Voter Registration Drive on Tuesday, September 19, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Student Union. South Dakota Secretary of State, Monae L. Johnson, along with other members of her office, will be present at the event to assist in registering voters.

Moreover, BHSU will be awarded the Gladys Pyle Award at 12:15 p.m. The media is invited to attend the ceremony.

Nicholas Drummond, an associate professor of political science at BHSU will also be available at the event for interviews and media inquiries.

The event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. For more information, please contact Nicholas Drummond at Nicholas.Drummond@BHSU.edu.

Download the KOTA News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10-years
Le Bus photo from RCPD
$300,000 charter bus stolen at Rapid City Holiday Inn
The RCPD identified Jacob Jumping Eagle, 29, and Craig Returns from Scout, 28, as suspects in...
Rapid City police arrest two suspects in fatal assault investigation
Body found near Rapid Creek
Police investigating man found dead near Rapid Creek
The deputy stated that sometimes people don't realize they have warrants, and these post help...
On Friday’s we call out fugitives

Latest News

According to the CDC, 47% of South Dakotans suffer from obesity. Today, the goal of Youth and...
Harvest festival
According to UCLAHealth.org walking can lower your blood pressure, improve circulation, and...
Heart walk
After a nine-month of deployment to the Middle East, members of the South Dakota National Guard...
Soldiers return home
Around 5 this morning police were called to the alleyway behind the 100 block of East Boulevard...
Rapid City murders