Outlaw Square comes alive with the sounds of music

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Entertainment, music, and a rockin’ good time will fill the Northern Hills this weekend.

The 33rd annual “Deadwood Jam” is set to rock the stage once again, bringing together a diverse lineup of artists spanning various musical genres. This year, in addition to the sensational live performances, the festival organizers are hosting a non-perishable food drive to help feed the community of Deadwood.

“Feeding Deadwood helps a lot of those in need in the Lead-Deadwood area, and that takes place every Friday at the football field. Feeding Deadwood is in conjunction with Feeding South Dakota, so they help provide non-perishable and some perishable items for those in need,” said Outlaw Square Director Bobby Rock.

Friday’s lineup features Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, Pure Prairie League, and the Atlanta Rhythm Section. The free event will continue through Saturday.

