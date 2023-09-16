Man caught in Sturgis Motorcycle Rally sting sentenced to 10-years

By Madison Newman
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor was sentenced in federal court today.

28-year-old Brandon Prue pleaded guilty after being caught by a sting during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

Prue was sentenced to the mandatory minimum of 10 years in federal prison.

He will have to register as a sex offender after his release.

He will also have to undergo behavioral training for mental health illnesses that were identified while in custody.

In a letter to the court, Prue said that he makes no excuses and accepts his sentence.

United States District Judge Jeffrey Viken said he does not feel bad that Prue was caught. However, Viken says he is happy that Prue can get the mental health help he needs.

