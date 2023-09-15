South Dakota Kids Belong hone in on Rapid City

There is a need for foster families in Pennington County.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is a need for foster families in Pennington County.

Officials from South Dakota Kids Belong have been working to bring awareness to the growing need for support.

According to the America’s Kids Belong website, 1,683 kids are in South Dakota’s foster care system.

Officials from the South Dakota Kids Belong organization say it is just as imperative to be supporting the families in the area who are parenting a foster child.

Members from SDKB, such as Catlin Young said they often travel to local churches to spread awareness on the issue.

Young was hired in 2022 to help with foster-friendly retainment and recruitment in Pennington County, specifically in Rapid City.

“South Dakota Kids Belong has done a surge into Rapid to help out and so we’re working collectively with people of faith and government just to help out, and so it’s been going on for a long time. Our numbers have pretty much stayed the same they haven’t gone down,” Young said.

SDKB will have its annual gala in Rapid City at the Holiday Inn Downtown on October 5 from 6- 8 p.m. Tickets can be found online here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Corley convicted in June 2023 was sentenced on three counts of 1st degree rape, a count of...
Pennington County man found guilty of raping a child to serve lengthy prison sentence
The 24-year-old victim in the pedestrian-involved car crash in Pennington County's name was...
Weekend Pennington County pedestrian-involved car crash victim is identified
Both will appear in court October 18.
Kyle man and Rapid City woman appear in court for attempted murder
Identities of the individuals involved in a tragic UTV crash that occurred in Lawrence County...
Lawrence County UTV crash victim identified
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane

Latest News

Ramen restaurant will be featured on the Food Network.
Diners, Drive-Ins and Bokujo Ramen
City of Sturgis AMA on site road test
Street races might make an appearance for the 84th Sturgis Rally
Hermosa, South Dakota after Sept. 13 flooding
Flooding hits Hermosa
Child poverty rates are skyrocketing
Rounds on child poverty