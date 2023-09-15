Pumpkin spice, pumpkin patches: two things sure to get you into the fall spirit

By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Autumn is the season of pumpkin spice, flannels, and heading to a local pumpkin patch to get started on your fall bucket list.

Sitting on 11 acres of land, Lil’ Harvester’s Pumpkin Patch has more than 1,000 pumpkins for families to thump through to find their perfect one.

Along with pumpkins, families can harvest sweet corn, enjoy a petting zoo, and hitch a ride on their train or wagon.

And while some might say it’s a little early to welcome fall, owner Lucas Hartshorn says coming early means you get the first pick of the harvest.

“Well, you got the perfect size pumpkin, the perfect color so, you got to make sure you get the right pumpkin straight away” added Hartshorn. “They look for the fall weather to kind of come in, so they start wanting to decorate and get their pumpkins early.”

Lil’ Harvester’s Pumpkin Patch is located on Highway 16, across from Reptile Gardens.

The pumpkin patch opens Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and kicks off its 2023 season this weekend.

