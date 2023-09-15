Experience the flavor of roasted peppers at annual Chili Pepper Festival

The peppers are washed and then placed in a burner, where they roast for 8-9 minutes.
By Cyle Clark
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:04 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When people think of chili peppers, they might think of it as the taste of the southwest, but that flavor is making its way to South Dakota during this weekend’s annual Chili Pepper Festival.

What started as a small one-day event has turned into a three-day festival featuring live music, food trucks, and of course roasted chili peppers.

And whether you’re a heat seeker or lean toward a milder taste, the festival will have a selection of fresh and fire-roasted peppers for all to enjoy.

“It’s the time of year to get your chili peppers. And we have lots of chili peppers in five different varieties from very mild up to some hot ones. And many people get their bushels of peppers this time of year and put them into small bags and freeze them, and then they’re ready for the next winter until the time comes again next year,” said Time Sime, owner of Jolly Lane Greenhouse.

The festival kicks off Friday at 8 a.m. at Jolly Lane Greenhouse, 2962 Jolly Lane, Rapid City. It continues through the weekend, Saturday from 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

