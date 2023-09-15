Expect a beautiful weekend with sunshine and warmer weather

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies are expected for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s for much of the area.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 80s for many. Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs in the 70s and 80s. The downward trend in temperatures will continue for the rest of the week.

Highs Wednesday will be in the 70s for many with partly cloudy skies and a chance for a few showers or storms. Thursday will range from the 60s to the 70s with showers possible. Friday will be cooler as highs may only reach the 60s for many.

Temperatures next weekend will be in the 60s and 70s with partly cloudy skies.

