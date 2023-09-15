Bees and veterans are both life saving heroes

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Nonprofit organization Hives for Heroes hosted its inaugural event on Thursday, offering veterans a way to come together and partake in a therapeutic hobby. The goal is to alleviate symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

According to one of the Hives for Heroes mentors, beekeepers tend to have longer lifespans. She says tending to bees can help alleviate PTSD, colds, allergy symptoms, and arthritis pain. She also says without bees, the ecosystem could collapse within four years.

“So when you work with bees, you’re like helping the planet. You’re helping people. You’re helping the planet. It’s just yes,” said veteran Bonny Silver Bren.

After bottling the honey, it’s sold, and the proceeds will go toward purchasing essential beekeeping equipment.

If you’re a veteran interested in participating in Hives for Heroes, click here.

