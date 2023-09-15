‘Adrenaline kicked in’: Truck driver said he helped stop police pursuit on interstate with trailer

The driver made space between the pursuit and traffic.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - The Henrico County Police Department said no one was injured after a pursuit ended on southbound Interstate 95 on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on Hungary Road and Cleveland Street for reckless driving by a wanted person.

The vehicle did not stop, and officers said they pursued the car onto I-95.

“It was pretty crazy seeing what was going on, and I don’t know, I guess adrenaline kicked in,” said Curtis Butler, a truck driver who saw the chase. “I figured, ‘Hey, I can stop this guy with my truck and trailer.’”

Butler said he saw police try and spin the pickup truck out without success.

He said he and another truck driver backed off to try and create space between the pursuit and traffic before he saw an opening.

“It looked like somebody was going to get hurt, so me and the Tindal truck decided that we would just go ahead and stop the truck, put him into the wall and slow him down,” Butler said. “Let everybody get home safely.”

Butler helped end the pursuit near the I-95 South/Route 301 overpass with no reported injuries.

“I got out of the truck and went for the front. I looked in my mirror and saw all the guns drawn, and I was like, ‘No, this is not a good spot to be sitting because they’re pointing at me, so let me get out of this truck and take cover,’” Butler said.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

Police have still not confirmed what the person was wanted for.

The incident closed two lanes of southbound I-95 shortly after 2:30 p.m., causing traffic backups for several miles.

Butler said he was glad he could help before anyone got hurt and that his truck came out without a scratch.

“Yes, sir, my truck is good. I wasn’t going to let anything happen to old Blue. That’s my baby,” Butler said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 24-year-old victim in the pedestrian-involved car crash in Pennington County's name was...
Weekend Pennington County pedestrian-involved car crash victim is identified
Identities of the individuals involved in a tragic UTV crash that occurred in Lawrence County...
Lawrence County UTV crash victim identified
A Utah woman who gave online parenting advice via a once popular YouTube channel has been...
Pine Ridge woman pleads guilty to child abuse and neglect
Water resources in Western South Dakota.
Western Dakota Regional Water System leaders plan to bring Missouri River to Black Hills
This is the plot of land on which South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks plans to build the...
Shooting complex plans, move forward to phase one

Latest News

People look for survivors in Derna, Libya, Wednesday, Sept.13, 2023. Search teams are combing...
Libya evacuates flooded city as searchers look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000
This undated photo provided by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, shows U.S....
The Justice Department says there’s no valid basis for the judge to step aside from Trump’s DC case
Libyans are in mourning as the extent of the disaster and loss of life overwhelms local...
Death toll climbs from flooding in Libya
Gared Hansen shows psilocybin mushrooms that are ready for distribution in his Uptown Fungus...
Thousands sign up to experience magic mushrooms as Oregon’s novel psilocybin experiment takes off