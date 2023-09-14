Sunny and warmer to end the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies become clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 40s for much of the area. A few spots will stay close to 50°.

Friday will be full of sunshine with warming temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s for much of the area. The weekend will be warm as well. Highs Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s with the majority of our region in the 80s by Sunday. Sunny skies are expected all weekend long.

Warm temperatures will stick around for the first half of next week with highs in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies will continue. By Wednesday, a few more clouds move in and temperatures will fall into the 70s. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s by Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy skies and the chance for a few showers and storms.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.