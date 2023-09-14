Shooting complex plans, move forward to phase one

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks shooting complex is set to see the first phase of construction on the project site on Elk Vale Road come winter.

The heavily opposed location of the complex by the surrounding community is not stopping South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks from potentially seeing the groundbreaking of the construction project this winter season. Dakota Redi Mix will start to move dirt and grade the complex location either in November or December of this year.

We reached out to South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks for more information, and they refused to call us back.

