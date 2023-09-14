Pine Ridge woman pleads guilty to child abuse and neglect

A Pine Ridge woman pleaded guilty to child abuse and neglect Wednesday in federal court.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Pine Ridge woman pleaded guilty to child abuse and neglect Wednesday in federal court. This case dates back to 2020 when Billie Jean Red Owl was charged with murder in the death of her 3-month-old daughter.

Red Owl was drug tested after the infant died and multiple drugs were found in her system, including marijuana, methamphetamine, and amphetamine.

In a factual basis statement, it was reported that the victim had scarring on her neck, signs of dehydration, and the soft spot on her head was sunken in about an inch.

The maximum penalty for this conviction is 15 years. Red Owl will be sentenced in the next few months.

