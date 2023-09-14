Local law enforcement team up with Special Olympic athletes for the Tip a Cop event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not many people know this but local law enforcement is the biggest contributor to the Special Olympics. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with those athletes for their fourth annual Tip a Cop Event.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 9 p.m., the group will be at Outback Steakhouse in Rapid City. The athletes will be serving food, and whatever tip you think they deserve, is what you give. All proceeds go toward the South Dakota Special Olympics.

Officers and athletes are asking the public for help through donations or sponsors, all in hopes of allowing these athletes to do things they wouldn’t be able to do before.

