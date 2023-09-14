Lingering showers early today, then a warm and dry weekend.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:35 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Flood Warning in in effect for areas around Hermosa until 9:30am. Yesterday’s isolated supercell produced 2″-5″ of rainfall in this area, along with large amounts of pea sized hail. Turn around, don’t drown. Never drive on a flooded roadway.

Lingering showers this morning then clearing this afternoon as an upper level trough moves east. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday through the weekend into the first half of next week will be dry with a warming trend. We’ll see highs in the 70s Friday, but 80s likely Sunday into early next week. Unfortunately we will see more of that smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires tonight into Friday.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Corley convicted in June 2023 was sentenced on three counts of 1st degree rape, a count of...
Pennington County man found guilty of raping a child to serve lengthy prison sentence
Both will appear in court October 18.
Kyle man and Rapid City woman appear in court for attempted murder
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
Group rallies for Leonard Peltier's release last year in February.
Indigenous leaders, allies arrested at White House Rally
South Middle School under construction.
Students and staff at a Rapid City school ready for a new building

Latest News

Showers continue tonight and into Thursday.
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer today, then cooler and windy Thursday with a few showers.
Warmer Wednesday with isolated afternoon storms
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny with seasonable temperatures today.