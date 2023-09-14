Lingering showers early today, then a warm and dry weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Flood Warning in in effect for areas around Hermosa until 9:30am. Yesterday’s isolated supercell produced 2″-5″ of rainfall in this area, along with large amounts of pea sized hail. Turn around, don’t drown. Never drive on a flooded roadway.

Lingering showers this morning then clearing this afternoon as an upper level trough moves east. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Friday through the weekend into the first half of next week will be dry with a warming trend. We’ll see highs in the 70s Friday, but 80s likely Sunday into early next week. Unfortunately we will see more of that smoke and haze from the Canadian wildfires tonight into Friday.

