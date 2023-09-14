Cooking with Eric - Chicken Marengo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rumor has it this dish was created by Napolean’s Chief after winning the Battle of Marengo, Italy in the early 1800s.

It’s a very easy recipe and one that can be enjoyed year-round.

First, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat. Dredge 4 chicken breasts in 1/4 cup seasoned flour (salt and pepper added to the flour), shaking off excess. Saute until golden brown on both sides, a total of 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from pan to a plate and keep warm.

Add another 2 tablespoons olive oil in the skillet, then add a finely chopped red onion and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Saute until translucent, then add 8 ounces of sliced mushrooms and cook another 2 minutes until mushrooms release their moisture.

Stir in 1/2 cup dry white wine, such as Pinot Grigio; bring to a boil, and cook until reduced to just a few tablespoons. Then add 3/4 cup canned diced tomatoes, drained and 2 tablespoons tomato paste. Return chicken to pan; cover and cook until chicken is done (about 20 minutes, less if you end up cooking the chicken breasts thoroughly when browning them).

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.