Weekend Pennington County pedestrian-involved car crash victim is identified

The 24-year-old victim in the pedestrian-involved car crash in Pennington County's name was...
The 24-year-old victim in the pedestrian-involved car crash in Pennington County's name was released by the SD Department of Public Safety.(Credit: MGN)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KOTA) - On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Public Safety released an update on a crash that happened on US Highway 14-16 and S Gate Road.

Saturday night, Ivan Reddest Jr., 24, died when he walked out of the highway median and was struck by a vehicle driven by Jake Rinder, 27.

Rinder received minor injuries, and Reddest was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

