Showers continue tonight and into Thursday.

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Scattered showers continue tonight across the area. It is expected to get breezy after midnight. Wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph at times. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by morning.

Mostly cloudy skies will be around for much of Thursday. The best chance for showers will be during the morning and middle of the day. Moisture will begin to pull away through the afternoon, though a lingering shower or storm is possible around the Black Hills during the afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s to the 70s. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph at times Thursday, making it a bit breezy.

Sunshine returns Friday with highs in the 70s for many. A sunny weekend is likely with increasing temperatures. Saturday will be in the 70s for many, but 80s are likely for Sunday.

Temperatures will stay warm early next week with highs in the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs in the 70s for the second half of next week, and maybe even some 60s by next Friday.

