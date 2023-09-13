Remaining suspect in 2015 murder-for-hire case prepares for trial

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The final suspect in a 2015 murder-for-hire case had his final status hearing today before going to trial. Richard Hirth, 42, is accused of fatally stabbing Jessica Rehfeld. He is also accused of being hired by Jonathan Klinetobe to commit the murder.

On Tuesday the court had a few minor details to go over before the trial, which is currently set for Monday the 18th, can begin.

The first of which was a motion to prohibit the prosecutors from referencing a complaint against one of the defense’s witnesses. Additionally, the defense filed a motion to allow Hirth to appear in front of the jury in normal clothes.

The judge didn’t rule on either of the motions today.

This case will have a jury trial and it is set to run from September 18 to October 20.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.