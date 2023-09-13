Kyle man and Rapid City woman appear in court for attempted murder

Both will appear in court October 18.
Both will appear in court October 18.(MGN)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 20-year-old Dominic Eastman of Kyle was back in Seventh Circuit Court Tuesday with his co-defendant 30-year-old Winter Merrill of Rapid City.

Eastman and Merrill are accused of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

During the hearing, Eastman’s attorney requested a transfer to juvenile court because when the alleged crime happened Eastman was under the age of 18.

