Kyle man and Rapid City woman appear in court for attempted murder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 20-year-old Dominic Eastman of Kyle was back in Seventh Circuit Court Tuesday with his co-defendant 30-year-old Winter Merrill of Rapid City.

Eastman and Merrill are accused of attempted first-degree murder, attempted first-degree kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

During the hearing, Eastman’s attorney requested a transfer to juvenile court because when the alleged crime happened Eastman was under the age of 18.

