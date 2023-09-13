Empowering Rapid City area youth to shape their community’s future

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Youth City Council was hard at work Tuesday night, both learning how certain sections of the city work and finding ways the youth around the city can be more involved in their community and have their voices heard.

The YCC’s goal is for Rapid City area youth to have a better understanding of the various day-to-day tasks employees of the city take on. They say what better way for kids and teens around the city to get involved than to work closely with other people their age to tackle issues that impact their age demographic.

“We want the youth of Rapid City to be more informed about what is happening in their local government, what is happening within their city, how it can impact them in their personal lives, and why they should be interacting with us,” said YCC vice chairperson Euana Matute.

“Some of the work that we’ve done, like putting up suicide prevention posters or going around and handing out popsicles or going to community events and such, I think it is just really powerful to know that youth can do something in the community and make a change,” said YCC chairperson Jagur Parks.

The YCC will have a booth with more information about what they do and how youth in the Rapid City area can be more involved in their local government at the October 4 Family Night Out event at Rapid City’s Main Street Square.

