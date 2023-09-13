CUTE: Dogs rush the field and take over high school soccer game

A high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota, was disrupted Tuesday after two adorable fans ran out on the pitch. (SOURCE: KMOT)
By KMOT staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Two excited and adorable fans caused a ruff moment at a high school soccer match in Minot, North Dakota.

The Minot High Magicians were taking on the Jamestown Blue Jays Tuesday night when two dogs ran out on the pitch.

The interruption happened halfway through the first half of the match.

Officials had to pause the game for about a minute, which was the perfect amount of time for one of the dogs to get a belly rub from a player.

The dogs quickly went on their way and allowed the game to resume.

It’s not clear which team the canines were rooting for, but Minot and Jamestown played to a 0-0 draw.

Copyright 2023 KMOT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

