The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to enhancing tribal nations’ healthcare services

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ... since 2021 ... the Biden Administration has made “historic progress” in addressing the healthcare access needs of tribal communities nationwide.

Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra discussed the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to strengthening the relationship between tribes and the federal government at the annual Secretary Tribal Advisory Committee Conference.

He stated that if there are potential government shutdowns, tribal governments should be able to rely on continuous healthcare services through the Indian Health Service. Becerra says this is because Congress passed the advanced appropriations bill ensuring that government shutdowns won’t disrupt essential services.

”In any kind of government shutdown, and this has been an experience that we’ve seen before because the government doesn’t have funding to operate, all federal government operations have to come to a close unless you’re considered indispensable in an emergency. Indian Health Services was not considered indispensable or emergency. But because of the fact that now we have advanced appropriations for Indian Health Services, Indian Health Services on October 1, whether or not there’s a federal budget in place, will continue providing services,” said U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra.

Becerra says Health and Human Services has invested $6.2 billion to ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare to Native Americans.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.