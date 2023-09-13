Airline pilot father, son recreate cockpit photo 30 years later

PHOTOS - A son flying as first officer on his dad's final flight as a pilot for Southwest recreates a decades-old picture. Southwest Airlines via CNN Newsource
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As a toddler, Ruben Flowers posed with his pilot dad in an airplane.

Nearly 30 years later, he’s posing with his pilot dad again as the first officer on his father’s flight.

Flowers says it was his dream to fly with his dad, and the timing was perfect.

Flowers started his career just as his father, also named Ruben Flowers, was nearing retirement as a captain.

Thanks to a brief overlap, father and son were able to fly together and recreate that photo on a flight from Omaha, Nebraska to Chicago in the spring.

The elder Flowers says seeing his son next to him for his last landing was a dream come true.

Also on board that retirement flight were Ruben Sr.’s brother and his cousin, who work for Southwest as well.

Flowers says there are seven pilots total in the family.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Corley convicted in June 2023 was sentenced on three counts of 1st degree rape, a count of...
Pennington County man found guilty of raping a child to serve lengthy prison sentence
Duane Sierra is charged with alternative first and second degree murder in Rapid City, SD
Probation records of shooting victim were requested in court
City of Sturgis South Dakota
Sturgis city manager candidates withdraw just weeks before final interview
Bradlee Doyle changes to a guilty plea.
Wanblee man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of a minor
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, early...
Speaker McCarthy directs a House panel to open an impeachment inquiry into President Biden

Latest News

FILE - Police say escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured.
LIVE: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been captured, Pennsylvania police say
This photo provided by The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, N.Y., shows the 12...
‘Just Ken’ no more? Barbie sidekick among 12 finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame
A general view of the city of Derna is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 12., 2023. Mediterranean storm...
Toll from devastating floods in Libyan city passes 5,100 dead, authorities struggle to get in aid
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes question from reporters after a closed-door...
Tech titans are giving senators advice on artificial intelligence in a closed-door forum
FILE: Of the 56 people confirmed dead, the police have identified 39 victims, the state-owned...
Fire that burned in a 9-story apartment building in Vietnam’s capital has killed at least 56 people