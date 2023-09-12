Warmer Wednesday with isolated afternoon storms

By David Stradling
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly clear overnight with lows in the 50s for many. Some spots will drop into the 40s.

Wednesday will start off sunny and stay that way until the middle of the day. Highs will climb into the 70s and 80s across the area. Clouds will begin to develop around the Black Hills and into northeast Wyoming, where showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop into the early afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Wednesday night and into Thursday. Expect cloudy skies with highs in the 60s to low 70s on Thursday. Showers should taper off by the afternoon hours and skies clear up closer toward dinner time.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s for many. Similar weather is expected Saturday. Sunshine continues Sunday and into early next week, but temperatures will warm up into the 80s for much of the area.

